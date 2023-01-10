Pre-K Registration for Oxford Students Opens Jan. 30

The Oxford School District will soon open the enrollment application for its Pre-K program at the Oxford Early Childhood Center, located in the old Oxford Elementary building. Photo provided by the OSD

The Oxford School District will soon open the enrollment application for its Pre-K program at the Oxford Early Childhood Center, located in the old Oxford Elementary building.

The free, full-day program is available to students who reside in the Oxford School District and will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023.

OECC is offering 209 seats for the 2023-2024 school year and will open their simplified enrollment online from Jan. 30 through Feb. 3.

OECC has implemented a few changes to aid in the registration process.

The initial application opening on Jan. 30 will hold the child’s seat and issue a timestamp in the event of a waitlist.

Official student registration for all new OSD students will take place starting June 1, which requires parents to submit their completed immunization forms and residency documents at that time.

Accepted Pre-K students will participate in a developmentally appropriate screening in July to assist in class placement.

This year, parents can take advantage of an in-person information session to ask questions about the program and the enrollment process.

OECC is hosting two sessions at 1637 Hwy 30 East — from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 23 and 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 25

Notification of enrollment will be communicated to applicants on Feb. 6.

The OSD Pre-K program follows the Mississippi Early Learning Guidelines for Four-Year-Olds.

For complete details about Pre-K registration at the Oxford Early Childhood Center, visit oxfordsd.org/PreK.