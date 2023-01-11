High School Juniors, Seniors Invited to Explore Health Care Pathways with UMMC

The University of Mississippi Medical Center is asking high school juniors and seniors interested in health care careers to save the date for one of four upcoming events at college campuses in the state.

Each one-day event is part of an outreach program called Exploring Healthcare Pathways, where high school students have the opportunity to learn more about health care professions from representatives of UMMC’s various health science schools.

They will also hear about each school’s admission requirements, opportunities for funding and more.

The program is for students who have decided to make health care a career or who are considering it.

In the coming months, they will be able to interact with Medical Center students, faculty and staff at:

UMMC in Jackson, January 28

Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, February 4

Alcorn State University in Lorman, February 25

Delta State University/Mississippi Valley State University, March 4

The deadline for each location is one week before each date, with Jan. 21 being the last day to register for UMMC’s program. Click on this link for the interest form. Applications will be forthcoming.

Students are urged to save the date now for a location near them. For more information, call (601) 984- 5010,

Exploring Healthcare Pathways is supported by a multimillion-dollar grant called IMPACT the RACE Rural Track Program – Improved Primary Care for the Rural Community through Medical Education. The grant was awarded to the School of Medicine by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Courtesy of UMMC Communications