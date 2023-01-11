Lafayette County Sheriff’s Dept. Recognizes Upper Elementary Students

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is recognizing outstanding students in Lafayette Upper Elementary with Student of the Month awards. Photo provided

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department has implemented a new program to recognize students as “Sheriff’s Student of the Month.”

The program focuses on third- and fourth-grade students at Lafayette Upper Elementary.

“Our school system does a great job of recognizing students for their hard work in their studies but we’ve wanted to add another element,” said Sheriff Joey East.

Student Resource Officer Deputy Michael Bevill approached the Sheriff with the idea of starting a program that recognizes students who have gone above and beyond in the community.

So far, four students have received the award.

December

Liam Sneed, third grade

Caroline Ware, fourth grade

January

Hartley Loprinzi, third grade

Megan Wilson, fourth grade



“I’m so proud of Hartley and Megan for being the first ones we are recognizing for December and then Caroline and Liam for January

“It was tough deciding because we’ve got so many great kids that do a lot of great things,” East said.

The sheriff’s student of the month is a program is built around LCSD’s “P.A.C.T. “ with the community — Professional, Accountable, Compassionate and Trusted.

The Students of the Month make a similar “P.A.C.T.” with the community, to be Polite, Accountable, Compassionate and Trusted.

Staff reporting