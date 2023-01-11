Wednesday, January 11, 2023
News & ViewsCrime

Man Charged With Failing to Register as a Sex Offender in Lafayette County

Joshua Rowland

On Jan. 6, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report from an outside agency regarding a convicted sex offender living in the area who had failed to register with Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators began an investigation regarding the report, and a warrant was issued for the arrest of, Joshua Rowland, 42, for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Rowland was arrested at his home and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Rowland appeared before a Justice Court Judge and his bond was set at $10,000. Rowland has now been released on bond and has registered with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Staff report

Oxford Man Faces Fourth DUI Charge
Lafayette County Sheriff’s Dept. Recognizes Upper Elementary Students

