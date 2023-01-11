Man Charged With Failing to Register as a Sex Offender in Lafayette County

Joshua Rowland

On Jan. 6, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report from an outside agency regarding a convicted sex offender living in the area who had failed to register with Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators began an investigation regarding the report, and a warrant was issued for the arrest of, Joshua Rowland, 42, for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Rowland was arrested at his home and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Rowland appeared before a Justice Court Judge and his bond was set at $10,000. Rowland has now been released on bond and has registered with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Staff report