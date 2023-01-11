Thursday, January 12, 2023
MSDH Confirms 14th COVID-19 Death in a Child Under 18

The Mississippi State Department of Health is confirming its 14th COVID-19-related death in a child.

The child was an infant under 12 months of age.

Since the first cases of COVID-19 were identified in Mississippi in March of 2020, the MSDH has reported the following pediatric deaths per year: 

2020 

  • One death in the 1-5 year age range 
  • One death in the 6-10 year age range 

2021 

  • One death in an infant under 1 year of age 
  • One death in the 1-5 year age range 
  • Five deaths in the 11-17 year age range 

2022 

  • One death in the 1-5 year age range 
  • Three deaths in the 11-17 year age range 

2023 

  • One death in an infant under 1 year of age 

Vaccination against COVID-19 is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older. Vaccination and boosters are especially important for adults 65 and older, children and adults who have weakened immune systems, and anyone with underlying health problems.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at no cost from county health departments. Vaccinations are also available at numerous pharmacies and private providers throughout the state. 

Appointments can be made through covidvaccine.msdh.ms.gov or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453. 

Staff report

