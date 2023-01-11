MSDH Confirms 14th COVID-19 Death in a Child Under 18

The Mississippi State Department of Health is confirming its 14th COVID-19-related death in a child.

The child was an infant under 12 months of age.

Since the first cases of COVID-19 were identified in Mississippi in March of 2020, the MSDH has reported the following pediatric deaths per year:

2020

One death in the 1-5 year age range

One death in the 6-10 year age range

2021

One death in an infant under 1 year of age

One death in the 1-5 year age range

Five deaths in the 11-17 year age range

2022

One death in the 1-5 year age range

Three deaths in the 11-17 year age range

2023

One death in an infant under 1 year of age

Vaccination against COVID-19 is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older. Vaccination and boosters are especially important for adults 65 and older, children and adults who have weakened immune systems, and anyone with underlying health problems.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at no cost from county health departments. Vaccinations are also available at numerous pharmacies and private providers throughout the state.

Appointments can be made through covidvaccine.msdh.ms.gov or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

Staff report