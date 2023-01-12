Lafayette County School District to Open Pre-K Application on Jan. 30

The Lafayette County School District will open its online Pre-K application for the 2023-24 school year on Jan. 30.

Applications will be accepted through the end of the day on Feb. 10.

All students who apply will be scheduled for a screening appointment.

The selection for this program is based on the results of the evaluation. Using the screener and parent application, students will be selected based on the greatest need.

The intent of the school district is to be able to offer a tuition-free Pre-K program with available grant funds.

The LCSD’s pre-kindergarten program helps students learn to become self-sufficient individuals before entering Lafayette Elementary as a kindergartener.

The children participating in the pre-k program progress toward mastery of developmentally appropriate language, cognitive, social, self-help, and motor skills on the Mississippi Early Childhood Curriculum.

Students must live in the Lafayette County School District.

Click here to access the online application form.

Visit the Lafayette County School District’s website to read more information about the Pre-K program.

Staff report