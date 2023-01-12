Local Student Performer Selected to Perform at Carnegie Hall

Maggie Hazlewood, a junior at Lafayette High School, has been selected for the High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Maggie Hazlewood

Hazlewood will perform Alto 1 in February with the Honors Concert Choir. Participation in the Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated young performers from across the world.

Hazlewood auditioned for the Honors Performance Series and was recently accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Board. Acceptance to the elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication, and achievements demonstrated in their application and audition recording.

She has studied music for six years and is a member of the Lafayette High School Choir. During her sophomore year, she was chosen to participate in the Mississippi All-State Choir and was also selected as the Outstanding Sophomore Musician for the Lafayette High School Choir for 2021-2022.

“I’m so excited for the opportunity to perform at one of the most well-known and prestigious theaters in the world,” Hazlewood said. “I love singing, and I always have, so I’m very honored to share such a wonderful stage with people who are as passionate about music as I am.”

Hazlewood will join more than 500 performers from 48 United States, Bermuda, Canada, China, and South Korea for a special performance at the world-famous Carnegie Hall.

The finalists will come together in New York where they will have the opportunity to learn from world-renowned conductors, work with other performers, and get a taste of New York.

The Honors Performance will take place on Feb. 4 and is open to the public.

The Honors Performance Series was created to showcase accomplished individual student performers on an international level by allowing them to study under master conductors and perform in world-renowned venues.

Staff report