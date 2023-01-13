BREAKING NEWS: Unconfirmed Bomb Threat at UM

***UPDATE:

UPD has concluded its sweep in response to the unconfirmed bomb threat and has issued an “ALL CLEAR.” All areas of campus have returned to normal operations.

University Police are currently investigating an unconfirmed bomb threat on the campus, and police are sweeping several buildings now.

Please avoid the Library, Johnson Commons and Bondurant while police search the buildings and take all precautions needed to confirm that it is safe to enter.

We will share more information as soon as it is available.