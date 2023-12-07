Boil Water Alert for All Oxford Utilities Water Customers

The Mississippi State Department of Health issued a State-Imposed Boil-Water Alert for customers who receive their drinking water from the City of Oxford water supply located in Lafayette County.
The water sampling showed the presence of E. coli. bacteria.
Mississippi State Department of Health Bureau of Public Water Supply officials notified the city of Oxford water system on Thursday, Dec. 7, of a State-Imposed Boil-Water Alert due to a contaminated water sample.
The city of Oxford is collecting re-samples Thursday and Friday, as required by the MSDH, to clear the boil water notice. Samples will be processed on Saturday and the city will lift the boil notice when cleared by MSDH officials.
Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for 1 minute before it is consumed. The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.
Checklist for Safe Water Use during a Boil-Water Alert
DO NOT…
- Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a Boil-Water Alert advisory;
- Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the
affected system;
- Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water; freezing will not necessarily kill harmful
bacteria; and
- Do not use tap water to make fountain soft drinks or coffee.
DO…
- Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days;
- Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to
affected water from grocery store sprayers;
- Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed;
- Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water;
- Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one (1) minute; and
- Use boiled water to make drinks, juices or infant formula