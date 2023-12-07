Boil Water Alert for All Oxford Utilities Water Customers

The Mississippi State Department of Health issued a State-Imposed Boil-Water Alert for customers who receive their drinking water from the City of Oxford water supply located in Lafayette County.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for 1 minute before it is consumed.

The water sampling showed the presence of E. coli. bacteria.

Mississippi State Department of Health Bureau of Public Water Supply officials notified the city of Oxford water system on Thursday, Dec. 7, of a State-Imposed Boil-Water Alert due to a contaminated water sample.

The city of Oxford is collecting re-samples Thursday and Friday, as required by the MSDH, to clear the boil water notice. Samples will be processed on Saturday and the city will lift the boil notice when cleared by MSDH officials.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for 1 minute before it is consumed. The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.

Checklist for Safe Water Use during a Boil-Water Alert

DO NOT…