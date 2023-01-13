Fake Bomb Threat at UM Called in Via Phone

A bomb threat early Friday morning at the University of Mississippi was phoned in, according to University Communications.

The school issued an alert over its emergency warning system, REBALERT at about 7:30 announcing that the University Police Department was investigating an “unconfirmed” bomb threat on the campus and that police were sweeping buildings.

No other information was provided as to what the caller said or where the alleged bomb was supposed to be located; however, police were sweeping the library, Johnson Commons and Bondurant Hall.

Officers did a physical search of the buildings and used K9s which are trained in detecting explosives when sweeping the buildings.

About 40 minutes later, another message came across the REBALERT system issuing an “all clear.”

The REBALERT goes to phones and university email addresses.

