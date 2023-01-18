Ivy to Retire from OPD After 32 Years

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

OPD’s Capt. Alan Ivy will be retiring after 32 years of service. Photo provided by the OPD

At 27 years old, Capt. Alan Ivy decided he wanted to be a fireman. He passed the physical fitness test; however, the Oxford Fire Department wasn’t hiring at the time in 1990.

His wife, Gina, suggested he call his childhood friend, Mike Martin, who was at the time a captain with the Oxford Police Department, which he did.

And the rest is history.

After 32 years at the OPD, Ivy is retiring.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen read a resolution Tuesday recognizing Ivy for his dedication to Oxford and OPD.

Ivy started at OPD as a patrol officer. He then became a K9 officer, served on the SWAT Team, worked as a DUI officer, a public housing officer, the Housing Sergeant, the Housing Lieutenant and, for the last 15 years, has served as captain.

Ivy has been recognized with several awards over the years, including the Virginia Chrestman City Employee of the Year, the Community Service Award, Officer of the Month and OPD Supervisor of the Year.

“Alan Ivy has made a mark on the City of Oxford Police Department and the entire Oxford community with his dedicated service that will be remembered for years to come,” the resolution stated.

Deputy Chief Sheridan Maiden read the resolution at the Board of Aldermen’s meeting Tuesday.

“I’m going to try to do this without getting upset,” Maiden said.

Ivy said he couldn’t have done all he’s done without the help and support from his wife.

“She’s a model for a cop’s wife,” Ivy said.

Ivy thanked the Aldermen for the resolution

Mayor Robyn Tannehill said Ivy was the “dad” of OPD.

“You were the person (new officers) would go to when they were like, ‘What do I do now?’ You are the person they go to that they know they can trust, that they know will give them wise counsel,” Tannehill said. “ … You’ve left a legacy there of dedication and service to our community that will not walk away when you retire.”

A retirement celebration for Ivy will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Oxford Conference Center.