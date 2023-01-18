Oxford Aldermen Approve Extended Alcohol Sales for Super Bowl Sunday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Fans who will be watching Super Bowl LVII at any of Oxford’s many restaurants next month will be able to buy alcohol later than normally allowed on Sundays.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a resolution Tuesday to extend the hours of alcohol sales on Feb. 12 for Super Bowl 57.

The regular hours to purchase alcohol at restaurants/bars on Sundays are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The resolution extends the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants on the Square by two hours.

Mississippi’s Alcoholic Beverage Control must approve the city’s resolution before the extended hours are official.

If approved by the ABC, the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants will be extended until 11 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl 57 will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show celebrity performer will be Rihanna. Super Bowl 2022 will be televised by Fox.