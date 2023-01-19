Coolidge Ball to Speak at Upcoming Newcomers Educational Program

Coolidge Ball, the first black student-athlete at Ole Miss, will speak at the Newcomers and Friends Club’s monthly Educational program on Jan. 25.

Coolidge Ball statue dedication outside the Pavilion at Ole Miss, in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Photo by Bruce Newman

Coolidge will talk about how he came to play for Ole Miss and his experiences as a trailblazer and All-SEC player.

He is the first student-athlete to have a statue erected in his honor, which is located between the Pavilion and Vaught-Hemming Way Stadium on Campus.

The in-person program will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 25 at the North East Mississippi Electric Power Association/NE SPARC auditorium.

The public is invited to attend.

The January program was originally slated to be about immigration; however, that’s been rescheduled to March.

The Oxford Newcomers and Friends Club was formed in 1999. Its mission is to provide awareness of what the LOU community has to offer and provide an opportunity for new residents to build new friendships.

For more information on the Immigration program, contact Don Mason, Committee Chair, at dmason222@gmail.com or text 662-607-3321.

Staff report