First Punkin Water Project Bid OK’d by Oxford Aldermen

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A year after the city of Oxford agreed to take over water service from the Punkin Water Association, the first contractor was approved to begin the construction process.

The city received seven bids for the labor of installing the new water meters for current Punkin Water customers.

The lowest and best bid came from Baird Contracting Co. at $100,740.

“We have been working with Punkin Water for a while and this is our first contract that we’ll have boots on the ground doing work,” said City Engineer Reanna Mayoral.

The city of Oxford has already purchased the meters.

The Punkin Water Connection Project is comprised of several smaller projects including the meter replacement project.

The existing meters on the Punkin Water System are being replaced by meters that are compatible with the city of Oxford system in anticipation of the city taking over the Punkin system per the previously approved agreement.

These meters will be read and maintained by Punkin Water System until the city formally assumes ownership of the system.

All costs associated with this project will be reimbursed by Punkin Water and will not be the responsibility of current users of the Oxford Water System.

The estimated cost for the entire connection project is $2.7 million.

Residents receiving water from PWA have been issuing complaints to the PSC for several years over the quality of the water and poor management of the water association.