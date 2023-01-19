OFD Training Officer Completes 2-Year Managing Officer Program

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Oxford Fire Department’s Training Chief Jesse Clock was recognized recently for graduating from the Managing Officer Program at the National Fire Academy.

OFD Training Officer Jesse Clock recently completed the Managing Officer Program at the National Fire Academy. Pictured are OFD Chief Joey Gardner, left, and Clock. Photo provided

The Oxford Board of Aldermen recognized Clock for his achievement during their regular board meeting on Tuesday.

“We are so grateful for your commitment and dedication, not just to the OFD but to our community,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill. “We know that we have the best fire department in America, but people like you make us sure to continue that way.”

The Managing Officer Program is a two-year program, designed for emerging leaders in the fire service. Candidates must complete five prerequisite courses to attend the program, then take four courses at the NFA campus in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Before graduating, Clock had to develop a community-based project. Clock created a Core Competency Program for OFD.

