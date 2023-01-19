OHS DECA Advances to State Competition

Thirty-three Oxford High students competed at District DECA Competition held on Tuesday at Olive Branch High School.
DECA is a Career and Technical Education student organization whose mission is to prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.
Student members leverage their DECA experience to become academically prepared, community-oriented, professionally responsible, and experienced leaders.
DECA at Oxford High School is under the direction of Stacy Murchison, a business, marketing and finance teacher.
Oxford High will send 21 students who qualified to compete in the DECA State Competition that will be held in Tupelo on Feb. 16 and 17.
“Each student that competed did an outstanding job in their events. They all represented OHS in the most professional and respectful way while competing at the district competition. Our students definitely see the value in going above and beyond our traditional curriculum and choosing to compete against other DECA students, at the district, state, and national level.” Murchison said. “These students will have a definite advantage with communication and presentation skills when they enter college and the workforce.”
Students advancing to DECA State Competition in first and second place are:
- Katie Brewer and Anne Downs – 1st place – Hospitality Services Team Decision Making
- Joe Buchanan and Mack Fountain – 1st Place – Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making
- Makayla Jennings and Ana Miller – 2nd Place – Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making
- Connor Carlisle – 2nd Place – Entrepreneurship Series Event
- Kathryn Fowler and Sofi Harmon – 2nd Place – Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making
- Scarlett Hemmins and Elise Jackson – 1st Place – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making
- Julia Bryan and Natalie Regan – 2nd place – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making
- Cait Mayo – 1st Place – Business Services Marketing Series Event
- Anna Hooker and Ashley Sudduth – 1st Place – Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making
- Addison Hunt and Keira Serrano – 2nd Place – Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making
- Bel Monteith – 1st Place – Principles of Marketing
- Currie Rogers and Davis Warrington – 1st Place – Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making
- Disha Sanka – 2nd Place – Quick Serve Restaurant Management Series Event
Students who earned Top Performances Medals are:
- Kyra Archie and Jayla Luster – 4th Place – Hospitality Services Team Decision Making
- Steven Bishop and Josh Brewer – 3rd Place – Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making
- Riley Hunter – 4th Place – Principles of Marketing
- Prashna Tamang – 3rd place – Principles of Hospitality and Tourism
- Karter Vahle – 5th place – Principles of Hospitality and Tourism
- Bridgette Kevin and Jillian Cassidy – 3rd place – Marketing Management Team Decision Making
- Angelic Tatum and Kaylen Stone – 4th Place – Marketing Management Team Decision Making
