Bid for Oxford Conference Center Interior Renovation Project Approved

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Conference Center will be getting spruced up this spring.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a bid Tuesday from a contractor for the interior renovation project.

Two bids were submitted. The lowest bid was $795,00 from J.P. Corp General Contractors. The second bid from JE Stevens Construction Group was for $815,000.

The lowest bid came in under the estimated $802,286 cost for the project.

The interior renovation project includes the painting of all interior rooms and hallways, new carpet and tile in all rooms, updated lighting and a complete bathroom renovation.

The project is expected to begin on April 29 with a hard deadline of June 7.

With the OCC having events planned for the summer, there are no exceptions to the deadline date, and liquidated damages in the amount of $2,500 per day will be issued if there is a delay.

The Board approved the bid from J.P. Corp General Contractors.