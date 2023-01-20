Saturday, January 21, 2023
FeaturedHeadlines

Bid for Oxford Conference Center Interior Renovation Project Approved

0
113

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Conference Center will be getting spruced up this spring.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a bid Tuesday from a contractor for the interior renovation project.

Two bids were submitted. The lowest bid was $795,00 from J.P. Corp General Contractors. The second bid from JE Stevens Construction Group was for $815,000.

The lowest bid came in under the estimated $802,286 cost for the project.

The interior renovation project includes the painting of all interior rooms and hallways, new carpet and tile in all rooms, updated lighting and a complete bathroom renovation.

The project is expected to begin on April 29 with a hard deadline of June 7.

With the OCC having events planned for the summer, there are no exceptions to the deadline date, and liquidated damages in the amount of $2,500 per day will be issued if there is a delay.

The Board approved the bid from J.P. Corp General Contractors.

Previous article
Ole Miss Takes on the Razorbacks on the Road
Next article
Taylor Gregory Named Ole Miss Volleyball Associate Head Coach

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles