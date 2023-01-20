Bid for Oxford Conference Center Interior Renovation Project Approved

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
The Oxford Conference Center will be getting spruced up this spring.
The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a bid Tuesday from a contractor for the interior renovation project.
Two bids were submitted. The lowest bid was $795,00 from J.P. Corp General Contractors. The second bid from JE Stevens Construction Group was for $815,000.
The lowest bid came in under the estimated $802,286 cost for the project.
The interior renovation project includes the painting of all interior rooms and hallways, new carpet and tile in all rooms, updated lighting and a complete bathroom renovation.
The project is expected to begin on April 29 with a hard deadline of June 7.
With the OCC having events planned for the summer, there are no exceptions to the deadline date, and liquidated damages in the amount of $2,500 per day will be issued if there is a delay.
The Board approved the bid from J.P. Corp General Contractors.