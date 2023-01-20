The Pantry in Oxford Thanks the Community for the Support Over Holidays

The hearts of all of us who give our time to the Pantry of Oxford are filled with gratitude for the

wonderful holiday response to the needs of their neighbors.

This Thanksgiving and Christmas, in spite of freezing temperatures and rainy weather, inflation and

increased expenses, Oxford and Lafayette folks were out in force, giving to make sure that people in

need could receive assistance from their Pantry.

The numbers for the year were sobering, to say the least. In 2022, the Pantry served 7,336 families and 16,398 individuals. There was a considerable uptick in numbers toward the end of the year.

The monthly average was 611 families, and 1,366 individuals.

In addition to the work of our volunteers, which is everyone, since no one receives a salary, the Pantry

owes its existence to the generosity of our donors. These donations are sometimes in the form of food, sometimes cash, but always so appreciated and welcome, and essential.

Grateful thanks go out to Andrew Dettling and Barkley Mentor, Yates Construction, Oxford University

Transit, The Links, Oxford Early Childhood Center, Oxford Middle School, Lafayette High School Beta

Club, Philadelphia Baptist Church, Oxford Night Owls, UM Campus Recreation, David McMillan, Kappa

Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity, Oxford Intermediate School, Live Again Events, Honey Bake Ham, and

many people who gave donations to make sure their neighbors had enough to eat.

The Pantry would be nothing without both the teams from the various churches who work there every

month, their leaders, and the community of Oxford and Lafayette County. The pantry needs all of us,

not just during the holidays.

Remember the Pantry when a gift or remembrance needs to be made, or when you just want to do something to make sure a child gets that extra glass of milk and a cookie.

The Pantry is open 50 weeks a year, every Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It’s located at 713 Molly Barr Road, next to the Oxford Police Department. For more information, visit The Pantry Of Oxford & Lafayette County on Facebook or call 662-832-8001.