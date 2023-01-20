Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Local Man

A Lafayette County man faces felony charges after struggling with deputies during a traffic stop.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, a plain clothes deputy made a traffic stop on a subject driving a Gold Wing motorcycle for a traffic violation inside the city limits of Oxford.

Jerami Tubbs

During the stop, the deputy was joined by a backup officer with the Oxford Police Department.

The suspect was identified as Jerami Tubbs, who was known from previous interactions with the deputy to be a convicted felon who carries weapons.

Based on that information, and for everyone’s safety, Tubbs was told that he would be patted down before continuing. Tubbs refused and became argumentative, acting “very out of character from past experiences,” a report states.

Tubbs then allegedly pushed the deputy and attempted to run. The deputy grabbed Tubbs, who was still wearing his protective helmet, and they both fell to the ground.

During a brief struggle, a concealed firearm fell from Tubbs’s waist onto the ground beside them. The struggle between the deputy and Tubbs continued until the officers were able to gain control and place Tubbs in handcuffs.

A search of Tubbs’s motorcycle revealed what is believed to be a large quantity of methamphetamine.

Tubbs was charged with speeding, no turn signal, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and possession of a schedule II (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.

Tubbs’s bond has been revoked by the court for previously being out on bond for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and for possession of a controlled substance.

No one was injured during the incident.

Staff report