Photo Gallery: A Look Inside Medical Marijuana Facility Mockingbird Cannabis

By Eric J. Shelton

Mississippi Today

Mockingbird Cannabis will be one of the state’s largest medical marijuana growing and manufacturing operation in Mississippi. The 163,000-square-foot facility located in Raymond, which was once home to the state’s Department of Revenue, will house 34 strains of medical marijuana, said co-owner of Mockingbird Cannabis Marcy Croft.

The facility has rooms dedicated to each stage of growth for the marijuana plants with the capability to produce about 300 pounds every eight weeks. The company has 50 employees, all of whom are Mississippians, said Croft.

A Mockingbird Cannabis tends to the “mother” medical marijuana plants at Mockingbird Cannabis in Raymond, Miss., January 20, 2023. These plants are used for create clones, which are cut from the “mother” plant and grow into plants themselves.

Mockingbird Cannabis, seen here on Friday, January 20, 2023, is located in Raymond, Miss. Mockingbird Cannabis’ cultivation rooms are color coded for distinguishing each stage of growth. This room is also available for further expansion.

Marcy Craft, co-founder of Mockingbird Cannabis, talks about the room inside of the facility that houses the medical marijuana plants that produce clones for the propagation phase, as she gives a tour of the facility in Raymond, Miss., January 20, 2023

Medical marijuana plants are seen in their vegetative stage at Mockingbird Cannabis in Raymond, Miss., January 20, 2023.

Clones are in place at Mockingbird Cannabis in Raymond, Miss., January 20, 2023.

The Mockingbird Cannabis facility has a feeding system for the growth of medical marijuana, seen here in Raymond, Miss., January 20, 2023.

Medical marijuana plants are seen in their vegetative stage at Mockingbird Cannabis in Raymond, Miss., January 20, 2023.

Bryce Palmer, lead cultivator at Mockingbird Cannabis, talks about the flowering stage of medical marijuana at the facility in Raymond, Miss., January 20, 2023.

Medical marijuana plants are seen in their flowering stage at Mockingbird Cannabis in Raymond, Miss., January 20, 2023.

A Mockingbird Cannabis employee sorts through medical marijuana at the facility in Raymond, Miss., January 20, 2023.

Mockingbird Cannabis packaging is in place at the facility in Raymond, Miss., January 20, 2023.

Marcy Craft, co-founder of Mockingbird Cannabis, talks about the company’s medical marijuana edibles during a tour of the facility in Raymond, Miss., January 20, 2023.

Samples of gummies without THC are in place at the facility in Raymond, Miss., January 20, 2023. Usually, the THC is placed inside the gummies during the cooking process.

Lead Cultivator Bryce Palmer, from left, Co-found of Mockingbird Cannabis Marcy Craft, and Sales Director Nathan McHardy take a look at the THC during the tincture-making process at Mockingbird Cannabis in Raymond, Miss., January 20, 2023.

A system used to remove ethanol from tinctures at Mockingbird Cannabis in Raymond, Miss., January 20, 2023.