Sunny Today; Storms Expected Tuesday Night

A more typical north Mississippi winter seems to be settling in this week with chilly temps, some cold rain and breezy conditions to make it feel a bit colder.

Today will be dry and mostly sunny with a high of 48 degrees; however, rain returns again on Tuesday as a front moves into the area.

There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms Tuesday evening and some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Winds will start picking up to 15 to 20 mph Tuesday evening with gusts after midnight reaching a possible 35 mph. About 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected in Lafayette County. The low Tuesday is expected to be 38 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a high near 46 degrees. Winds will be 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The low Wednesday will be around 32 degrees.

The sun is expected to stick around through at least Saturday with the rain expected to return Saturday night.

Thursday is expected to be cold with a high of 44 degrees under sunny skies. The low will drop down to about 27 degrees overnight with breezy conditions.

The winds will die down Friday. The high is expected to hit 50 degrees with a low overnight of 36 degrees.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high of 56 degrees. Clouds return Saturday night and there is a 40 percent chance of showers that will continue into Sunday. The high Sunday will be around 56 degrees and there is a 60 percent chance of rain during the day.