Third Week of the Qualification Period Nets Just a Couple of New Candidates

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

There is one more week for Lafayette County residents to qualify for local elections.

The qualification period began on Jan. 3 and ends at 5 p.m. on Feb. 1.

The hottest race thus far is for District 3 Supervisor that now has five candidates vying for the seat, including Incumbent David Rikard.

The races for Circuit Court Clerk, County Attorney, Sheriff, two of three Constable seats, two of three Justice Court Judge seats and Chancery Clerk all have just one opponent thus far.

The District 5 Supervisor race has the second-highest number of candidates with four people hoping to take over the seat left open by the current Supervisor Mike Roberts who announced he would not be seeking re-election but is instead, running for Chancery Clerk.

Qualifying as of Friday, Jan. 20 for county elections:

Circuit Court Clerk: Incumbent Court Clerk Jeff Busy

County Attorney: Incumbent Attorney Jay Chain

Sheriff: Incumbent Sheriff Joey East

Justice Court Judge-Northern District: LaSonja “Sue” Pettis (no incumbent)

Justice Court Judge-Central District: Incumbent Judge Mickey Avent

Justice Court Judge-Southern: Incumbent Judge Johnny Wayne McLarty and Benjamin

Justus

Board of Supervisors:

District

1 – Incumbent Supervisor Brent Larson and Anthony Cox District

2- Incumbent Supervisor Larry Gillespie and Avery Dunn District

3 – Incumbent Supervisor David Rikard, Dale Timothy Gordon, Larandust

Coleman, Will Tidwell and Josh Thweatt District

4 – Incumbent Supervisor Chad McLarty, Scott Allen and Derek Mooney District

5 – Mike Fortner, Greg Bynum, Don Mason and Jason Kent (no incumbent)

Constable-North: Incumbent Constable Greg Pettis

Constable-Central:Incumbent Constable Kenneth Drewery and Lee Durham

Constable-South: Incumbent Constable Jack Theobald

Chancery Clerk: Mike Roberts

TaxAssessor/Collector: Rocky Kennedy and Shelia Busby Kelly (no incumbent)

Election Commission: District 2 – Erin Smith; District 4 – Laura Antonow

Coroner: Glenn Coleman, Marilyn P. Delbridge and Shawn Bennett

State

Elections

Governor: Incumbent Republican Tate Reeves and Republican Dr. John Witcher and

Democrats Brandon Presley and Gregory Wash

Lt. Governor: Incumbent Delbert Hosemann and Shane Quick, both Republican

Senate 9: Incumbent Nicole Boyd and Ricky Caldwell, both Republicans

House of Representatives District 12: Clay Deweese

If someone is running as a political party candidate – Republican or Democrat – they need to pay a fee ($50 to $250, depending on the office). Independent candidates must have 50 signatures from qualified electors of the district for county-wide seats.

District seats only require 15 signatures.

The primary will be on Aug. 8 with the primary runoff on Aug. 29. The General Election will be on Nov. 7 with the general election runoff on Nov. 28.

Hotty Toddy News will provide a weekly update on Mondays on who qualifies to run for a local office during the qualification period.