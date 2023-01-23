Monday, January 23, 2023
Water Valley Man Charged With Intimidating a Witness

A Water Valley man faces a felony charge after the Oxford Police Department took a report in regard to an individual receiving threatening phone calls.

The victim reported the phone calls on Jan. 20 at the OPD.

After an investigation, Robert Walker, 34, of Water Valley was charged with intimidating a witness.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.

Walker was also arrested three weeks ago and charged with allegedly stealing money from his place of employment.

Staff report

