Visitor to Ole Miss Killed in One-Vehicle ‘Incident’

The University of Mississippi Police Department is investigating a one-car vehicle incident that resulted in the death of a visitor to campus.

The incident happened on Jan. 13 and involved an Ole Miss student and a visitor to campus.

The victim, the visitor, sustained severe injuries and was taken by helicopter to a Memphis hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Due to the ongoing investigation and protections outlined under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, the university said it is not releasing more information, including the name of the student or the visitor.

Staff report