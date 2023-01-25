Portion of Hwy 30 Named After the Late Nathan Hodges Jr.

By Alyssa Schnugg

A portion of Highway 30 will be renamed in honor of the late Nathan Hodges Jr.

A dedication ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at 1606 Highway 30 E, which is the site for the old Hodges Funeral Home.

The Mississippi Legislature approved the request for the name change during its 2022 session on behalf of local state representatives and Hodges’ family members.

A World War II veteran, Hodges chose to begin a career as a mortician and embalmer and he joined what was then Bankhead-McEwen Funeral Home, later Bankhead-Weems, as an embalmer and funeral director.

After a brief stint in Aberdeen, he returned to Oxford as a junior partner in Bankhead-Weems-Hodges Funeral Home and, in 1967, purchased the business and made it his own.

Hodges, who died in 2002, served on the Three Rivers Planning Board and the Parks and Recreation Board. He found the Lafayette County Improvement Club in 1952 at the Second Baptist Church in Oxford which later became the first NAACP chapter in Lafayette County.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation will erect a sign renaming the portion of Highway 30 between the bridge passing over Highway 7 extending east to County Road 207 as the “Nathan Hodges Jr. Memorial Highway.”

The renaming is honorary in nature and will retain its 911 addresses.