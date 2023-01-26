Oxford Medical Cannabis Dispensary Opens its Doors; Makes on the State’s First Sales

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Hyrbid Relief owner Tony Barragan. The medical cannabis dispensary opened for the first time on Wednesday.

Hybrid Relief, a new medical marijuana dispensary in Oxford, opened its doors for the first time at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Within minutes, several patients walked through the door, excited to be some of the first people to gain access to the product.

And they were the first in the state, according to the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said the first medical marijuana purchases in the state were made at two locations in Oxford – Hyrbid Relief and Starbuds and in Brookhaven on Wednesday.

Tony Barragan, the owner of Hybrid Relief, said it’s been a long process and he and his team have been getting the dispensary ready for years.

Before being able to purchase medical cannabis, patients must apply for their card through the Mississippi State Department of Health. Once they receive their card, they can visit a local dispensary.

Currently, Barragan said Hybrid Relief only has “flower” available to purchase. That’s the typical plant variety of cannabis that is smoked.

Inside Hybrid Relief dispensary. Photo by Adam Brown

Barragan said other forms of cannabis, like edibles and vapes, should be available in two to three weeks.

“Concentrates will come a down the road,” Barragan said.

So far, the product has been supplied by Good Day Farm, which has a growing facility in Lafayette County.

Patients with a medical cannabis card can receive up to 3 ounces of medical marijuana a month; however, they can purchase less if they choose. Hybrid Relief offers bags of 1/8 or 1/4 of an ounce and prices range from $40 to $72 for a 1/8 ounce of product, depending on the strain.

Customers will check in at the front counter, and then be taken inside Hybrid Relief to speak to a consultant about their ailments and which type of cannabis will bring them the greatest relief.

Barragan said he’s proud to be one of the first dispensaries to offer the product to patients.

“My team worked diligently to make this happen,” he said.

Consultant Taylor James at Hyrbid said he and the other consultants attended weeks of training on medical marijuana and its different forms. He said people purchasing medical marijuana need to keep their packages closed until they get home.

Hybrid Relief also sells smoking devices.

“Treat it like alcohol,” he said. “They can’t have an open package in their vehicle.”

Barragan said he also is operating a growing facility in Batesville and will eventually be making Hybrid Relief’s own edibles, such as brownies and cookies.

Hybrid Relief is open from 9 a.m. To 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

No appointment is needed; however, patients must have their medical cannabis card and another form of a picture ID to receive their marijuana.

For more information on Hybrid Relief, visit https://www.hybridreliefms.com or call 662-380-5013.

For more information on Mississippi’s Medical Cannabis Program, visit https://msdh.ms.gov/page/30,0,425.html#licensing.