Oxford Student Pages in Mississippi House

Rep. Tommy Reynolds, William Wheeler and Speaker of the House Philip Gunn. Photo provided

William Wheeler III, of Oxford, recently served as a page for the Mississippi House of Representatives.  Pages generally run errands for officials and House staff. 

Wheeler, 18, is the son of Polina and Bill Wheeler, and he is a senior at Oxford High School. He was sponsored for the week by Rep. Tommy Reynolds (D-Charleston).

“It was an honor getting to serve as one of the pages in the Mississippi House of Representatives,” Wheeler said. “I thank Representative Reynolds for the amazing opportunity. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Staff report

