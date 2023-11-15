Senators Introduce Ole Miss 175th Anniversary Resolution

Chancellor Glenn Boyce speaks at the 175th University of Mississippi’s 175th celebration recently. Photo by Carleigh Harbin

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), joined by Ole Miss alumni U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), today introduced a resolution commemorating the 175th anniversary of the University of Mississippi.

The resolution highlights the growth and accomplishments of Mississippi’s flagship university since it opened its doors on Nov. 6, 1848. The measure celebrates the growth of Ole Miss into a diverse Southeastern Conference powerhouse in academics, research, the arts, and athletics.

“The University of Mississippi has been and continues to be a huge part of our state’s history and culture,” Hyde-Smith said. “Our resolution commemorating this notable 175-year milestone recognizes and celebrates the fact that thousands of students of all races, creeds, backgrounds, and beliefs flock to Ole Miss to receive a world-class education.”

“After 175 years of service, the University of Mississippi has a lot to celebrate. This institution has grown from a small college in north Mississippi to a premier research institution that attracts students from around the world. I look forward to seeing many more years of excellence from Ole Miss,” Wicker said.

“As we celebrate the University of Mississippi’s 175th anniversary, I’m reflecting on the wonderful memories Billy and I made at Ole Miss as graduate students,” Shaheen said. “I have carried these experiences with me throughout my career, and I’m proud to see Ole Miss continue to prepare its students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed.”

Read the text of the resolution here or below.

RESOLUTION

Commending the University of Mississippi for 175 years of service to the State of Mississippi and the United States.

Whereas the University of Mississippi began its first session on November 6, 1848, with a 4-member faculty offering a liberal arts curriculum to 80 students;

Whereas the University of Mississippi established one of the first State-supported law schools in the United States in 1854, and it was the first university in Mississippi to establish a school of engineering in 1900;

Whereas, in 1882, the University of Mississippi became one of the first universities in the South to admit women and, in 1885, was the first university in Mississippi to hire a female faculty member;

Whereas, in 1903, the University of Mississippi began providing medical education on the Oxford campus;

Whereas the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi—

(1) was established by the Mississippi Legislature in 1950;

(2) became the first and only academic medical center in Mississippi when it opened in 1955; and

(3) was the site of the first lung and heart transplants into a human in the world, in 1963 and 1964, respectively;

Whereas, in 1962, the University of Mississippi broke a racial barrier by admitting its first African-American student, James Meredith, who remains a source of inspiration today;

Whereas, from its first class of 80 students, the University of Mississippi has grown to host more than 23,000 students participating in 120 programs of study across 7 campuses, including a medical center;

Whereas thousands of students of all races, creeds, backgrounds, and beliefs receive world-class education at the University of Mississippi;

Whereas the University of Mississippi advances academic excellence through the activity of the faculty and staff in departments and more than 75 academic, research, and community service centers;

Whereas, in 2016, the University of Mississippi received a classification of “R1: Doctoral Universities – Very High Research Activity” in the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, an honor bestowed on the top doctoral research universities in the United States;

Whereas the University of Mississippi has produced 55 Fulbright Scholars, 27 Rhodes Scholars, 44 Boren Scholars, 18 Truman Scholars, 24 Goldwater Scholars, 8 Portz Scholars, and 11 National Science Foundation Graduate Fellows;

Whereas the University of Mississippi has played a significant role in producing future public service leaders;

Whereas, in 2008, the University of Mississippi hosted the first presidential debate between Senators John McCain and Barack Obama, which was the first presidential debate held in Mississippi;

Whereas, for 14 years, the University of Mississippi has been recognized as a “Great College to Work For”, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education, in addition to earning honors in all 10 categories of recognition;

Whereas the University of Mississippi is dedicated to supporting the academic success of student-athletes while striving for on-field success;

Whereas the Ole Miss Rebels are composed of 18 men’s and women’s intercollegiate athletic varsity teams that represent the University of Mississippi;

Whereas the University of Mississippi, a charter member of the Southeastern Conference, claims 5 collegiate team national championships, and Ole Miss Rebel student-athletes have captured 25 National Collegiate Athletic Association Division 1 individual titles; and

Whereas the University of Mississippi has produced notable alumni in the fields of government, public policy, research, medicine, business, education, literature, the arts, journalism, athletics, and more: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the Senate—

(1) commends the University of Mississippi for its 175 years of service to the State of Mississippi and the United States;

(2) recognizes the University of Mississippi for its academic, research, cultural, and athletic excellence; and

(3) respectfully requests that the Secretary of the Senate transmit an enrolled copy of this resolution to—

(A) the Chancellor of the University of Mississippi, Dr. Glenn F. Boyce;

(B) the Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics of the University of Mississippi, Mr. Keith Carter; and

(C) the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs of the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Dr. LouAnn Woodward.

Courtesy of Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith’s office