Vote Tuesday in General Election for State, Regional, Local Races

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Tuesday is Election Day and Mississippi voters will vote for state, regional and local candidates.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Statewide, voters will decide whether Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, first elected in 2019 after serving two terms as lieutenant governor, will retain his seat as governor. Reeves will go head-to-head with Democrat Brandon Presley.

Graphic via the LC Circuit Court Clerk’s Office

Polls have shown the race to be tight, with a possible runoff needed on Nov. 28 if either candidate does not get at least 51% of the votes.

Also on the ballot is the race for lieutenant governor, with Republican incumbent Delbert Hosemann facing Democrat D. Ryan Grover.

In Lafayette County, residents will be voting for four Supervisor district elections, chancery clerk, coroner, two Justice Court Judge races, sheriff and tax assessor/collector.

Depending on where you live in Lafayette County, some residents will vote in the District 10 Senate and House Representative for Districts 12 and 23 races.

The Lafayette County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office will stream election results live on its Facebook page.

Hotty Toddy News will also be posting updates as they become available.

See below for a complete sample ballot and precinct locations.

For questions about polling locations, candidate bios and other election-related information, visit https://lafayettems.com/voting/ or call 662-234-4951.