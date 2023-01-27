Oxford Lion’s Club Aims to Serve

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Lion’s Club has raised about $40,000 out of its $80,000 goal to help the Hamilton Eye Insititute in Memphis purchase equipment that will serve the Mid-South.

The funds will be matched by a grant from Lion’s Club International Foundation.

The deadline for the club to reach its $80,000 goal is June 20.

Lions Club programs include sight conservation, hearing and speech, conservation, diabetes awareness, youth outreach, international relations, environmental issues, and many other programs.

The club holds fundraisers throughout the year. In the past, the Oxford club sold cheese; however, suppy chains made getting the cheese difficult.

“So we switched to Georgia pecans,” said Margie Hamilton, president of the Oxford Lion’s Club. “It brings most of our funds, besides our members’ generous donations.”

Hamilton said while donations are always welcome, growing the club’s membership benefits the community in many ways.

“The best thing anyone can do (to help) is to join us and become a member,” she said.

The Oxford Lion’s Club meets at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesdays at The Growler in Oxford.

For more information, call Hamilton at 662-801-6895.