Stronger Together Oxford Looking for Easy Meals, Recipes for Little Free Pantries

Little Free Pantries in Oxford have been helping those in need of food for about two years. Residents drop off nonperishable food items for others to use.

Stronger Together Oxford wants to take the help a step further with its Every Meal Project.

“The Every Meal Project is an indirect service opportunity for our community to stock the Little Free Pantries by creating a complete meal for families in need, as opposed to just a canned good,” said Marlee Carpenter, director of Stronger Together.

Recipes should be easy and not include a lot of prep or tools and are about five nonperishable ingredients or less. Those making meals should have the recipe printed off to place on their bags.

Stronger Together is also helping people to plan pack parties.

Completed meals can be dropped off at the Stronger Together office where volunteers will place them into the Little Free Pantries.

The Little Free Pantries are located in Price Hill Park, S. 18th St. Ext., C.B. Webb Apartments, Avent Park, Stone Center. The Old Armory Pavilion pantry moved to the Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library temporarily for winter events.

The organization is also collecting easy recipes to help kickstart and sustain the project. Residents with recipes to share can input them online.

If you are interested in hosting your own Every Meal Project pack party, contact 662-232-2773 or volunteer@strongertogetheroxford.com.