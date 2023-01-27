Friday, January 27, 2023
TikTok App Not Allowed on Ole Miss Devices/Network

Gov. Tate Reeves issued a directive earlier this month to Mississippi departments and agencies banning TikTok from all state-issued government devices and the state’s network.

TikTok will also no longer be accessible on the university’s network.

University of Mississippi employees may not download or use TikTok on state-issued devices. Those who have already downloaded and installed TikTok must delete the app by Jan. 31.

Citing concerns about data security and protection of intellectual property, the Governor’s directive names TikTok as a security threat that can be used to gain access to sensitive information stored on electronic devices.

The governor’s actions are similar to actions taken by the federal government and other states banning TikTok due to national security concerns. 

