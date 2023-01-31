Ruffin to Depart Basketball Program

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin announced on Tuesday night that he would be stepping away from the program.

In a statement put out by Ole Miss, Ruffin thanked Rebel Nation, his teammates and coaches in a statement posted to social media and said he was planning to focus on his mental health.

Ruffin indicated that he hopes to return to the program.

On Saturday, Ole Miss traveled to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the SEC-Big12 Challenge. Ruffin didn’t make the trip due to a coach’s decision.

This season, Ruffin played in 11 games as he averaged 9.5 points with 3.2 assists coming off a season-ending knee injury last February. As a freshman, the Jackson, Mississippi, native played in 14 games and averaged 12.6 points and 3.4 assists.

Last season, Ruffin earned SEC Freshman of the Week for the week of Jan. 31, 2022, in which he averaged 16.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game during a three-game stretch.