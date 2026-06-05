Ole Miss Women's Basketball vs. Notre Dame in Oxford, MS on December 4, 2025. | Ole Miss Sports
Ole Miss Women's Basketball vs. Notre Dame in Oxford, MS on December 4, 2025. | Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss Basketball Learns 2026 SEC/ACC Challenge Matchups

BY Taylor Hodges

ESPN announced Friday that Ole Miss will be on the road for its 2026 SEC/ACC Challenge matchup, heading to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech on December 1 at Cassell Coliseum. Tip times and TV details will come later.

This will be the fourth year of the event, which pairs two of the top basketball conferences during the non-conference slate.

Ole Miss is 2-1 in the challenge so far, including wins over Final Four participant NC State in 2023 and a road victory at Louisville in 2024. Through the first three years, the SEC holds a 30-16 edge over the ACC.

On the women’s side, Ole Miss will get a familiar opponent. The Rebels are set to host NC State on December 2 at the SJB Pavilion in their own SEC/ACC Challenge matchup.

It will be the sixth meeting between the programs and only the second in Oxford. The last time they played, NC State edged Ole Miss 68-61 in Raleigh during the 2024 challenge, so the Rebels will have a chance to even the score.

Ole Miss comes into the season with plenty of momentum. Last year’s challenge produced one of the biggest comebacks in program history, when the Rebels erased a 19-point deficit to beat No. 18/19 Notre Dame at home. The Irish went on to reach the Elite Eight, giving that win even more weight.

NC State is once again expected to be a tough draw. The Wolfpack finished 21-11 last season and made their ninth straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

Head coach Wes Moore returns standout players Khamil Pierre and Zoe Brooks, both All-ACC First Team selections and WBCA All-America Honorable Mention picks.

Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin enters her ninth season after guiding the Rebels to a fifth straight NCAA Tournament berth.

The program also made history with two WNBA draft picks for the first time and several more players earning camp opportunities.

This year’s roster will look different, but not in a bad way. Ten newcomers are joining the team, and the Rebels’ transfer class has been ranked among the best in the country.

All-SEC guard Talaysia Cooper headlines the group after being rated the No. 4 transfer nationally. She’ll be joined by Jada Richard, another top-15 portal prospect.

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, Nashville6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 12vs Charlotte6:45 PM, ESPN2/SECN
Sat, Sep 19LSU6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaTBD
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltTBD
Sat, Oct 17MissouriTBD
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasTBD
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnTBD
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 28vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

HOTTYTODDY.COM HEADLINES