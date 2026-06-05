Ole Miss Basketball Learns 2026 SEC/ACC Challenge Matchups

ESPN announced Friday that Ole Miss will be on the road for its 2026 SEC/ACC Challenge matchup, heading to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech on December 1 at Cassell Coliseum. Tip times and TV details will come later.

This will be the fourth year of the event, which pairs two of the top basketball conferences during the non-conference slate.

Ole Miss is 2-1 in the challenge so far, including wins over Final Four participant NC State in 2023 and a road victory at Louisville in 2024. Through the first three years, the SEC holds a 30-16 edge over the ACC.

On the women’s side, Ole Miss will get a familiar opponent. The Rebels are set to host NC State on December 2 at the SJB Pavilion in their own SEC/ACC Challenge matchup.

It will be the sixth meeting between the programs and only the second in Oxford. The last time they played, NC State edged Ole Miss 68-61 in Raleigh during the 2024 challenge, so the Rebels will have a chance to even the score.

NEWS: Matchups for the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge are set, per sources. Ark @ UNC

AU @ Clem

Duke @ UF

BC @ UGA

Wake @ LSU

Pitt @ Mizz

SU @ OU

OleMiss @ VT

SC@NCSt

FSU @ Tenn

Texas @ Lville

Bama @ Miami

UK @ UVA

GT @ MissSt

Stanford @ A&M

Vandy @ NDhttps://t.co/CH4tXkiAal — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 5, 2026

Ole Miss comes into the season with plenty of momentum. Last year’s challenge produced one of the biggest comebacks in program history, when the Rebels erased a 19-point deficit to beat No. 18/19 Notre Dame at home. The Irish went on to reach the Elite Eight, giving that win even more weight.

NC State is once again expected to be a tough draw. The Wolfpack finished 21-11 last season and made their ninth straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

Head coach Wes Moore returns standout players Khamil Pierre and Zoe Brooks, both All-ACC First Team selections and WBCA All-America Honorable Mention picks.

Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin enters her ninth season after guiding the Rebels to a fifth straight NCAA Tournament berth.

The program also made history with two WNBA draft picks for the first time and several more players earning camp opportunities.

This year’s roster will look different, but not in a bad way. Ten newcomers are joining the team, and the Rebels’ transfer class has been ranked among the best in the country.

All-SEC guard Talaysia Cooper headlines the group after being rated the No. 4 transfer nationally. She’ll be joined by Jada Richard, another top-15 portal prospect.