Beard’s Ole Miss rebuild faces first big first road test at Virginia Tech

Chris Beard has something to prove, and a road trip to Blacksburg is as good a place as any to start proving it.

The 2026-27 season won’t tip off for months, but Ole Miss already has one of its most meaningful non-conference dates circled.

ESPN announced Friday that the Rebels will travel to Cassell Coliseum to face Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 1 in the 2026 SEC/ACC Challenge. Tip time and television designation haven’t been set yet.

It’s the kind of early-season road test that can set a tone and for a team that finished 15-20 last year, setting the right tone matters.

That 2025-26 marked the first losing season of Beard’s head coaching career, a fact that hasn’t been lost on anyone in Oxford.

The Rebs enter the fourth installment of the annual inter-conference series with a 2-1 all-time record in the event. They picked up wins over North Carolina State — a Final Four team that season — in 2023 and at Louisville in 2024.

The SEC as a whole has controlled the series, leading the ACC 30-16 through three years.

Getting back to that level of play, though, means Beard has a lot of work left to do before December arrives.

Nine players entered the transfer portal after last season ended, leaving the roster in need of a significant overhaul.

Beard has described it as one of the tougher builds of his career, and he’s approaching it deliberately.

“The goal here is not to get things done first,” Beard said. “The goal is to get things done best. So, I like where we are but we’re spending a lot of time trying to make sure we make the best decisions.”

The rebuild starts with three returning players who chose to stay in Oxford.

Patton Pinkins, Ilias Kamardine and Zach Day all opted to come back for another season with the Rebs. Pinkins carved out a key role down the stretch of his freshman year.

Kamardine, in his first season playing basketball in the United States, decided to stay after a strong debut. Day gives Beard another trusted piece to build around.

“Last season didn’t go like any of us wanted to in terms of the win-loss record,” Beard said. “So I think for these three guys to not only commit to come back, but to commit to come back with the competitive side of, ‘Ole Miss has been really good to us.

“We want to be really good to Ole Miss in return.’ So, with Ilias, Patton and Zach, to get those guys back, it’s kind of where the roster construction starts.”

Around that returning core, Beard has brought in five players through the transfer portal.

Forward Roman Siuelpa arrives from Pittsburgh, guard Budd Clark comes over from Seton Hall, forward Christian Brown transfers in from James Madison, forward Dasear Haskins joins from Saint Joseph’s and center Stefan Cicic makes the move from Pepperdine.

Three high school signees are also part of the incoming group, and Beard still has a handful of roster spots left to fill.

Not every departure was painless. Eduardo Klafke, a player Beard leaned on in and out of the starting lineup throughout the year, moved on.

James Scott was another the program worked to retain late in the process before he committed to Georgia. It was the only Rebels currently headed to another SEC school.

Beard pushed back on any suggestion that the program checked out on those relationships once the final buzzer sounded.

“There wasn’t any quitting in Ole Miss basketball last year,” Beard said. “Those guys played all the way to the final buzzer. But then after the season, because of the way college basketball is set up now, the players have choices and I support that completely.”

With construction still underway and spots still open, Beard knows the clock is ticking — even if he won’t let it rush him.

“We all understand the urgency and things are moving quickly,” Beard said. “But our thing is we’re not going to rush.”

A road game at an ACC opponent against Virginia Tech in early December will give everyone a good look at how far this rebuilt Ole Miss group has come.