Tuesday, January 31, 2023
News & ViewsCrime

Water Valley Woman Charged With Felony Theft

0
3876

A Water Valley woman faces felony shoplifting and theft charges.

Jinnifer Niccole Sheppard

On Dec. 9, 2022, the Oxford Police Department Department responded to a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue to take a report of shoplifting.

After investigation, Jinnifer Niccole Sheppard, 30, of Water Valley, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony shoplifting and one count of false pretense.

Sheppard was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $15,000 bond. The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Sheppard.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department assisted OPD in locating Sheppard.

Staff report

Previous article
UM Civil Engineering Professor Receives Most-Cited Paper Award
Next article
UM Natural Products Center Director Named AAAS, ASP Fellow

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles