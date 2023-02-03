Oxford Athletics Hosts National Girls and Women in Sports Day

Hundreds of athletes and coaches gathered for breakfast to celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day in the Oxford School District.

Wednesday, Feb. 1, marked the 37th annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day.

Oxford High School and Oxford Middle School female athletes were provided breakfast and t-shirts before school by the Oxford Booster Club, Oxford PTO and Oxford McDonalds.

“We are proud of the countless opportunities that young women have to engage in athletics and activities in our schools. The confidence, strength, and character gained through extracurricular activities helps these girls to become strong leaders in sports and life,” said OSD Athletic Director, Tabitha Beard.

National Girls & Women in Sports Day began in 1987 as a special day in our nation’s capital to recognize women’s sports. Historically, this day has united premiere organizations and elite women athletes to bring national attention to the promise of girls and women in sports.