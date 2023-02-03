Structure Fire in Southern Lafayette County

Photos provided by the Lafayette County Fire Department

The Lafayette County Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wednesday.

At 11:51 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a residential structure located in the 100 block of County Road 340.

LCFD Engine 9 was the first arriving unit on the scene at 12:02 p.m. Engine 9 reported fire showing through the roof in the middle of the structure. Engine 9’s crew made an aggressive interior fire attack and were able to contain the fire and quickly extinguish it.

All occupants were able to make it out of the home. No firefighters were injured. One occupant of the house was treated on scene for smoke inhalation but declined transport to a medical facility.

FD2, Battalion 10, Engine 9, Engine 15, Engine 17, Tanker 17, and 18 firefighters responded.

Staff report