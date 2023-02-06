9LCR Holds Spay/Neuter Day to Help Lafayette County Cats 

In honor of Spay/Neuter Awareness Month, 9 Lives Cat Rescue is organizing a special Spay/Neuter Day to help cats in Lafayette County.

On Feb. 26, both community and owned cats can get low-cost spay or neutering surgeries. As an additional bonus, a free rabies vaccination will be included if there is no proof of current rabies vaccination.

“It’s important to spay and neuter cats in order to avoid unwanted litters,” said Natascha Techen, president of 9 Lives. “Unfortunately, too many animals end up in shelters and are euthanized or die while being homeless.”

The cost is $35 for each cat. A $10 non-refundable deposit per animal is required at booking to reserve an appointment. The $10 deposit will go toward the $35 fee on Spay Day.

Sign up at http://www.ninelivescatrescue.com/2023/02/.

Having cats spayed/neutered can also put an end to nocturnal “serenades” and can help keep cats healthy and happy, Techen said.

9 Lives is asking the community to be a part of the solution and get their community cats and owned cats spayed or neutered. 9 Lives is dedicated to helping as many cats as possible in Lafayette County, which can only be achieved through donations from the community to help support the 9 Lives Spay and Neuter Day and the low-cost services.

For more information, contact 9 Lives at nine_lives_cat_rescue@hotmail.com or visit them on Facebook.

Donations can be mailed to 9 Lives Cat Rescue, P.O. Box 2006, Oxford, MS 38655.

Staff report