Chance of Strong Storms Wednesday; Chilly Temps This Weekend

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Rain returns this week as a cold front arrives in Lafayette County on Wednesday.

Today will reach a high of about 65 degrees with the low tonight around 48 degrees.

Tuesday has a slight change, 20 percent, of some rain showers afternoon. It will be mostly cloud; however, and the high should reach about 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a slight chance of rain Tuesday night with a low of around 54 degrees.

The cold front is expected to arrive on Wednesday, bringing showers and thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. The high will be around 67 degrees.

The rain and storms are expected to continue Wednesday night. Rainfall can be heavy at times with gusts up to 35 mph.

A total of about 3 inches of rain is possible on Wednesday.

The cold front will gradually lower temperatures over the following few days.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 60 and a low around 41.

Friday, the high will hit about 50 degrees under partly sunny skies. The low will be around 32 degrees.

The weekend will be downright chilly, with a high Saturday of 47 degrees and the low temperature going down to 29 degrees.

Sunday is expected to see a high near 53 degrees under sunny skies.

Hotty Toddy News will post any weather updates, watches or warnings as they are made available on Wednesday on our Facebook and Twitter pages.