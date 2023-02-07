Pre-K Enrollment Highest in Oxford School District History

The Pre-K program is a free, full-day program for students who will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023. Photo provided

Applications for Pre-K were at an all-time high in Oxford School District’s history as the enrollment window for 4-year-olds came to a close last week.

The Pre-K program is a free, full-day program for students who will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023.

District officials believe the growth is a direct reflection of the success of quality teachers and administration leading the program.

In June 2022, the district’s Pre-K program reported the largest gains in kindergarten readiness among all sites in the LOU Early Learning Collaborative.

Since 2019, the Oxford School District has been a part of the LOU Early Learning Collaborative that serves four sites: Oxford Early Childhood Center, Lafayette Lower Elementary School, Willie Price Lab School and Mary Cathey Head Start.

The partnership focuses on the key areas of school readiness, school attendance, summer learning, and children’s health to increase student reading proficiency rates in our community

The Oxford School District has hopes of adding a program for 3-year-olds and younger in the coming years.

Due to the extraordinary number of applicants, Superintendent Bradley Roberson remains committed to expanding early childhood education as far as the district’s resources will allow.

“Our successful kindergarten readiness scores reinforce our vision to grow our pre-k program,” he said. “We believe the younger we can begin educating students, the more successful they will be. We have an obligation to get these children ready for kindergarten and beyond.”

For a family who missed the enrollment opportunity last week, the application for Pre-K will remain open. To apply, visit oxfordsd.org/PreK.