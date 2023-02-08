Slight Chance of Severe Storms Tonight; Main Threats are Wind, Heavy Rain

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The National Weather Service has upped Lafayette County’s risk for severe storms later today to a 2 on a 1 to 5 scale.

The “Slight Risk” for severe weather is potentially from 6 p.m. today to 1 a.m. Thursday. Damaging winds and locally heavy rainfall are the main threats. There is a slight chance of isolated tornadoes.

The cold front will bring in some scattered showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon but stronger storms are expected tonight.

Lafayette County is also under a Wind Advisory from 6 p.m. today to noon Thursday. Winds could gust up to 45 mph as the cold front blows through the area.

Today’s high is expected to hit 68 degrees. Thursday’s high will be around 60 and then it will drop over the next couple of days. Saturday will be the coldest day, with a high of 45 and the low dropping to 27 degrees; however, the temps begin to warm back up on Sunday.