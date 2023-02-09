Chickasaw to Close Monday for Roundabout Construction

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The closure is anticipated to begin Monday and the road is expected to be reopened by April 15.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a request Tuesday to close Chickasaw Road, between Cincinnatus Boulevard and Christman Drive to begin the construction of a roundabout.

It wasn’t the first time the Board granted the request.

The Aldermen approved the same request in September; however, the project got delayed so improvements could be made on Cincinnatus Boulevard so the road could handle more traffic while Chickasaw was closed.

“The contractor has been strongly asked to have it completed by Double Decker (Arts Festival),” said John Crawley, assistant city engineer.

The roundabout will be located at the intersection of Molly Barr Road and Chickasaw Road. There will also be a leg of the roundabout to provide access to The Lamar.

Cincinnatus Boulevard will remain open during the construction for residents to access North Lamar Boulevard.

Traffic on Chickasaw south of Molly Barr will use Cincinnatus as a detour route. Traffic on Chickasaw north of Molly Barr will use North Lamar Boulevard as a detour route.