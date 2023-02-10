Blount Crowned Oxford High School’s Most Beautiful

Hope Blount was chosen as “Most Beautiful.”

Oxford High School hosted its Parade of Beauties with 35 students participating this year.

Taking home the crown was high school senior, Hope Blount, who was chosen as “Most Beautiful.”

Five beauties from the 9th and 10th grades were chosen and eight beauties were selected from the 11th and 12th grades. In addition, two girls took the prizes for Miss Congeniality and Most Photogenic

Freshman and Sophomores: Ava Randle, Makenzie Turner, Marybea Green, Kendall Kipping, Makayla Jennings.

Juniors and Seniors: Jane Reeves Carmean, Ella Tosh, Ada Grace Perry, Graham Sherman, Callie Carter, Chase Grafton, Mary Thomas Tucker, Evelyn Carmean.

Miss Congeniality: Ada Grace Perry

Most Photogenic: Ava Randle

Most Beautiful: Hope Blount

The pageant is organized by OHS teachers, Alison Schmelzer and Diala Chaney, and the OHS Student Council.

“I am passionate about giving our young ladies an opportunity to build their confidence for their future. Whether walking into an interview or a board room, this is great practice for all of them,” Schmelzer said.

Three judges from the Mississippi Association of Pageant Judges were assigned the OHS Parade of Beauties. Student body leaders Mattie Beauchamp and Henry Hyneman were the emcees for the evening, and Claire Hodge was the stage producer.

Courtesy of the OSD