Jamar Brown

A Pontotoc man was arrested by the Oxford Police Department recently for allegedly molesting a child.

On Jan. 29, officers responded to Burns Avenue for a report of child abuse.

After investigation, Jamar Brown, 26, of Pontotoc was arrested and charged with Sexual Battery, three counts of Child Endangerment, and two counts of Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes.

Brown was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $120,000 bond.

