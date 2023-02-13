Arkansas Resident Arrested for Making Fake Bomb Threats in Oxford

The Oxford Police Department arrested a person from Arkansas for making fake bomb threats in Oxford recently.

On Jan. 31, OPD received information about a social media post where the person mentioned a bomb threat several times in Oxford.

Lily Mestemacher

Officers and an Explosive K9 searched the area in question and made sure the area was safe.

Investigators learned that the person making the threat was Lily Mestemacher, 29, of Conway, Arkansas.

An arrest warrant for false reporting of placing explosives was issued that night.

Mestemacher was arrested by the Conway Police Department and subsequently waived extradition.

On Feb. 10, Mestemacher was transported to Oxford where she was booked on the warrant. Mestemacher was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $50,000 bond.

Staff report