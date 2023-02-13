Tuesday, February 14, 2023
News & ViewsCrime

Arkansas Resident Arrested for Making Fake Bomb Threats in Oxford

0
261

The Oxford Police Department arrested a person from Arkansas for making fake bomb threats in Oxford recently.

On Jan. 31, OPD received information about a social media post where the person mentioned a bomb threat several times in Oxford.

Lily Mestemacher

Officers and an Explosive K9 searched the area in question and made sure the area was safe.

Investigators learned that the person making the threat was Lily Mestemacher, 29, of Conway, Arkansas.

An arrest warrant for false reporting of placing explosives was issued that night.

Mestemacher was arrested by the Conway Police Department and subsequently waived extradition.

On Feb. 10, Mestemacher was transported to Oxford where she was booked on the warrant. Mestemacher was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $50,000 bond.

Staff report

Previous article
Baked In Romance for Valentine’s Day
Next article
What to Get Your Guy for Valentine’s Day

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles