Oxford Florists Love Valentine’s Day

By Allie Watson, Journalism Graduate Student

For nearly a century, Oxford Floral has been part of Valentine’s Day in Oxford.

“Valentine’s is our busiest time of year,” says floral designer Stephaine Langley.

Langley says the University of Mississippi, in particular, brings in two different types of business this time of year.

“We receive a lot more floral arrangement orders from college guys than one may expect. We get so many each year. When they come in, they usually are nervous and clueless. But we are here to answer questions and offer guidance. Though sometimes shocked at the price of flowers, the guys can leave with a sigh of relief,” Langley says.

Parents also rely on the store to send love from far away.

“We also get a lot of orders from moms who would like to have an arrangement sent to their college daughter. Each year, we also get lots of calls from parents asking for flowers to be sent to their daughters who live on campus in sorority houses. We have delivery vans full of on-campus delivery orders,” Langley says.

Flowers from Oxford Floral find their way to many college students at the University of Mississippi. Photo by Allie Watson.

Flowers are one of the most popular Valentine’s Day gifts and Langley says prices reflect the high demand.

“We offer packages to help with the influx of orders. Our packages start at $50 for small arrangements and increase in increments of $25. Unless one specifies roses or tulips, our Valentine’s packages are the florists’ choice. Of course, if one requests specific colors, we will try our best if stock allows.”

But not everyone worries about cost.

“I had a young student come in this week and order a $125 arrangement. I joked that he must love his girl, but he shared that their relationship was not quite there…yet. I say, they surely will be at that stage now,” Langley says.

And, Langley says, not every order right now is for Valentine’s Day.

“Recently, someone placed a 56-rose arrangement order for a friend’s anniversary that is near Valentine’s Day. It was quite pricey, but people will go the extra mile for those they love.”