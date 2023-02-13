Rainy But Warm Early This Week, then Sunny and Cold this Weekend; Severe Weather Possible Wednesday Night

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Enjoy the spring-like temperatures this week while you can because Old Man Winter makes a return Thursday night after a cold front moves into the area.

The cold front could also produce some severe thunderstorms Wednesday night.

Today will be sunny with a high near 65 degrees with breezy south, southeast winds.

Clouds will move in tonight and the low will be around 45 degrees.

There is currently a 50 percent of rain on Tuesday after 12 p.m. The high is expected to hit 67 degrees. Winds will pick up to 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Rain and gusty winds could continue overnight Tuesday.

While rain is expected Wednesday, the high should hit about 74 degrees.

The highest chance for severe weather is Wednesday night as the cold front collides with the warmer air.

Lafayette County is currently listed as having a “slight” chance for severe weather Wednesday night, or a 2 on the National Weather Service’s 1 to 5 Severe Weather Risk Scale; however, meteorologists with the NWS have said that could change as Wednesday gets closer.

The temperature is expected to rapidly drop on Thursday from a high of 64 degrees to a low of 29 degrees overnight into Friday morning.

Friday will be cold with a high of 44 degrees expected under sunny skies. The low on Friday night should drop to 26 degrees.

The weekend will be chilly with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the mid-30s on Saturday and Sunday.

Hotty Toddy News will post any weather updates, watches or warnings on its website and Facebook and Twitter pages.