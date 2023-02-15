Lafayette County Fire Department Puts New Tech In-Service

Lafayette County Fire Department now has MSA Lunar thermal image cameras to help see when visibility is low during fires. Photo provided by the LCFD

Lafayette County Fire Department now has the use of MSA LUNAR thermal image cameras to help save lives when there is a fire.

LUNAR is a handheld, wireless device to help keep a crew connected when it matters most, in the most unpredictable situations. LUNAR can be used by every firefighter on the scene, on or off air.

“This is an exciting time to be a part of the Lafayette County Fire Department,” said LCFD Fire Chief Wes Anderson. “

The new cameras can help firefighters locate a fire that is behind walls and ceilings that are unable to see with the naked eye.

These cameras make being inside a fire safer for firefighters. MSA LUNAR cameras also can help us find someone that is trapped in a home faster, Anderson said.

“When you’re inside of a building fire, the visibility is usually zero, and we train all our firefighters how to search without being able to see,” Anderson said. “Now with this addition, we can see in zero visibility and are able to locate the exit quicker to get our firefighter and the victim to safety.”

Additionally, the new cameras can help firefighters locate a fire that is behind walls and ceilings that are unable to see with the naked eye.

MSA LUNAR cameras are a central part of the MSA Connected Firefighter Platform. Features include exclusive Firefighting Assistance Search Technology providing distance and direction, introducing the concept of the collaborative search for quicker identification of the best entry point and search location, and thermal imaging enhanced with edge detection.

Five MSA Lunar Cameras are now in service at LCFD on Engine 9, Engine 10, Rescue 10, Engine 15 and Engine 17.

Staff report