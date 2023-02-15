Two Developments in Oxford Commons Get the OK from Planning Commission

By Alyssa Schnugg

There could be a lot more construction going on in Oxford Commons in the coming months after the Oxford Planning Commission approved two the site plans for two new developments on Monday.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons Phase 2 will be located on Commonwealth Boulevard, south of Della Davidson Elementary School. It will consist of 64 townhomes, that will have 192 bedrooms – three-bedroom units within 15 buildings.

The Crossing is located on Tract E on the master plan for Oxford Commons which was designed for 484 residential units. After The Crossing, phase 2 is complete, there will still be room for another 102 units in the 56-acre tract of land.

The development will include 149 parking spaces that will be provided in a combination of garages and driveways.

The phase 2 structures will be designed to look like the buildings in phase 1.

The Pearl at Oxford Commons will be located on about 9 acres of land located on the east side of Commonwealth Boulevard, north of Sisk Avenue.

The Pearl will be a multi-family development that will consist of 108, three-bedroom dwellings in nine total buildings, a clubhouse with amenities that include a gym, pool and a pool house.

The buildings will be constructed with a mix of brick, fiber cement siding and board and batten. There will be walk-out balconies in the rear and front of the buildings.

The commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of both developments to the Oxford Board of Aldermen which will consider the site plans at an upcoming meeting.